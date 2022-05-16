Budget of 50 million between the market and the balance sheet The CEO Blazquez: “Going down hurts, the goal is to get back up immediately The project is to restart from Spors, Blessin and a suitable team. Now we are building from the foundations, we have been looking for talents for months “

Genoa – A family day in Spain, to at least partially dispose of the bitterness of relegation. But already today Andres Blazquez will be at Villa Rostan to start planning the rossoblù future. The blow was heavy but not unexpected, Plan B had been ready for some time. With a budget already defined for Serie B that will be in all respects similar to that already foreseen in the Serie A season that is sadly going to conclude: a total of fifty million in total made available by 777 Partners, to be used for redo the team and …

