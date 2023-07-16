After yesterday afternoon’s friendly test – Saturday 15th July – against the amateurs of Fassa Calcio, Alberto Gilardino he granted a half day of rest to his family who this morning had the opportunity to visit some places in the Val di Fassa. There are those who went by bike as a coach Gilardino and who instead, how Gudmundsson And Ilsanker, he preferred to play golf. The point of the day by Carlo Gravina, Secolo XIX envoy to Moena



01:15