The idea of ​​a podcast dedicated to all the Genoans around the world could only come from America, the land of the 777 Partners, and from a rossoblù fan who moved there for work reasons: Stefano Gaggero, 51 years old from Genoa, who 9 resides in North Carolina. It was he who invented the podcast “Genoani … si resta”, an audio platform spread over the Internet in which rossoblù fans (like him) residing abroad can tell about their life experience as emigrants, but above all as Genoan fans distant, only physically, from their favorite team. “The idea came from a passion of mine for podcasts that grew during the pandemic. After getting the ok from two friends of the Genoa chat in America, Matteo Cevasco (Genoa Club New York) and Francesco Talarico (Genoa Club Miami) we started planning the podcast », Gaggero said. The first transmission dates back to a month ago. “Now we have reached the fourth episode, we record every week on Thursday evenings when we have guests in our same time zone, as happened with the presidents of the Genoa Club New York and Canada”. On Sundays the guest lives in Europe, as on the occasion of the last episode with Tobia Salvai from Scotland. “We try to meet working needs with appropriate hours”.

The focus of the podcast is simple: tell the Genoan fan in “exile”, the events that led to his transfer, the anecdotes of his being a fan abroad, the football culture of the country where he lives. In short, the goal is to chat about Genoa once a week, but without technical ambitions. “Being a weekly format, at most we talk about what happened on the eve of the podcast, but since we are not technicians, we believe that our opinion on it is of little interest”, explains Gaggero who is one of the three presenters of the show. . The other two are Matteo Cevasco and Francesco Talarico.

The format is always the same: three conductors and one guest at a time. “The guest must be at the center of the episode. The goal was to stay within 60 minutes, but we never did. Let’s say the podcast duration is around 75 minutes. We have genoans from Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, England, Malta who have already joined. In the future we would also like to create, on a monthly basis, a special episode in which to host a Genoese Genoese from the panorama of social media and Genoa pages, perhaps reversing roles, with him interviewing us. We will also present the new logo created by our friend Luca Sonnati ».

So far the podcast has had an average of 200 listeners per episode. “We have created the Facebook page“ Genoani si resta ”and an Instagram profile, but you can also listen to it through Spotify and Audible,” says Gaggero. –

