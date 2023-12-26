Genoa – A few days before the start of the January transfer window. Genoa, as also explained by CEO Andres Blazquez, has already been working for some time to be ready at the starting line and so sporting director Marco Ottolini has put himself back on the trail of Alessandro Zanoli. In reality, the attention on the Napoli winger has never waned. Zanoli, in fact, had already been close to wearing the rossoblù at the end of last summer but then the transfer, again on a temporary basis, was blocked by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the then manager Rudi Garcia. Zanoli hoped to find more space in Campania but, as happened last season, in this first part of the championship he played very little. So the loan move to Genoa is back in fashion.

The rossoblù club has reached an agreement with the player and the Neapolitan club which, however, is currently looking for a replacement to then leave the green light to the outside who, exactly as happened a year ago with Samp, is about to return to Genoa for six months