“I am here to invoke respect for the 35,000 who were present at the stadium. Football is being ruined.” Thus the president of Genoa, Alberto Zangrillo, commented on the episodes that occurred at the end of the match against Milan. The Rossoneri won 1-0 with a goal from Pulisic, contested by the Rossoblù: “When he’s not there it is the reasonable certainty that we always succumb. It’s been like this for a long time now. They explained to me that when there is no certainty, the referee’s first decision is supreme, so I bow. But who knows why we are always in this situation.”