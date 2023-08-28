Genoa – «The Var on the big screen is one of the many things prohibited by current regulations but possible in some stadiums, so to speak…». The president of Genoa, Alberto Zangrillo wrote it on his social profile of X (Twitter), accompanying the sentence with a photo of Ciro Immobile who points to the big screen of the Olimpico to the referee Marinelli. Zangrillo refers to an episode that happened yesterday evening during the Lazio-Genoa match, won by the rossoblùs 1-0, when the replay of an intervention in the dubious area was projected, which at that moment was being checked by the Var.

According to the regulation, it is possible to disseminate images of dubious episodes controlled by the Var, but only after the final decision of the referee.