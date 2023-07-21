Genoa, Zangrillo: “Retegui? Great player but the deal isn’t over”



Genoa – The president of Genoa, Alberto Zangrillo, chooses the path of prudence regarding the negotiation for Retegui: “He’s a strong player and we’d like to have him with us. But the negotiation is not closed, we need respect and balance. We’ll say it if and when it’s official. We’re doing something important but for the moment we’re in the field of opportunities. We need respect for all the components, both in Argentina and here.”

Prudence aside, Retegui is expected in Genoa early next week.