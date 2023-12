Genoa – Alberto Zangrillopresident of Genoa, uses the weapon of irony to talk about the Juventus controversy over the failure to award a penalty for Bani's touch.

“I'm trying to understand why we weren't given a rigor against…”, said Zangrillo, shortly before entering the Lega Serie A headquarters for the club meeting. Then he said he was “very satisfied” with the Grifone's result.