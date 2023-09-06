Genoa – “Genoa turns 130 but is in good health, we are a club projected into the future so everyone’s effort should be to be here in another 100 years to still talk about this splendid sport”. Alberto Zangrillo has opened the exhibition “Red and Blue” by the artist Marco Lodola at Palazzo Ducaleone of the events organized to celebrate 130 years of Genoa (here the program of celebrations).

The rossoblù president spoke about the present, praising the Genoa fans “who sang even more after the goal conceded in the 94th minute in Turin”, but then focused on the future, both in the short term and for the next few years.

“I don’t want to make promises, my ambitions for now only concern survival in the category – says Zangrillo – We are now celebrating 130 years, it’s a good thing that this happens in Serie A, but by now it’s already the past and we we want to project ourselves into the futureWe hope that Genoa will once again be protagonists in Europe”.