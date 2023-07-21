Genoa – The heat situation in Genoa improves: after yesterday’s day, characterized by the orange dot, the bulletin of the Ministry of Health reports from today, Friday 21 July, until Sunday 23 July days with a yellow dot on the Ligurian capital.

The temperatures

The lowest temperature reached during the night was 13.3 degrees in Pratomollo, in the municipality of Borzonasca (Genoa).

Compared to the previous night, in the one just passed between Thursday and Friday the slightly rising thermometer: in the provincial capitals minimums of 26.1 degrees in Genoa (24.9 the previous night), 26.7 degrees in Savona (24.6 the previous night), 25.1 degrees in Imperia (23.5 the previous night) and 23.5 degrees in La Spezia (24.5 the previous night).

In the morning by 11 the Omirl network reports 30.2 degrees as the highest value in Ventimiglia (Imperia). In the other provinces 29.9 degrees in Levanto – San Gottardo, in the municipality of Levanto (La Spezia), 29.2 degrees in Genoa – Functional center and 27.3 degrees in Valzemola, in the municipality of Roccavignale (Savona).

Forecasts

Arpal’s weather forecast predicts conditions for today instability from the early hours of the morning with possible showers or thunderstorms. Initially more probable phenomena on the Ponente extending to the central sectors from the afternoon. Improved in the evening with patchy cloud cover

Saturday 22nd July weather still unstable with possible scattered phenomena more probable on the central sectors in the morning and in the afternoon. Enhance the evening with large clear spaces.