Genoa – All done for Kelvin Yeboah’s loan move to Augsburg. The rossoblù striker – in one year only one goal with Genoa – moved to Germany on loan with the right to buy for the German club currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga, in full fight not to relegate.

The player is on his way to Germany where he will undergo medical tests in the next few hours before signing his new contract.

In the rossoblù house they will now work to find a replacement. Beyond Louis Semedo19-year-old Benfica striker, one of the profiles that interest Genoa is that of David Strelec of Spice.