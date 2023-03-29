Genoa – A writing with spray paint is appeared on the facade of the cathedral of San Lorenzo in Genoa. “Vatican dead long live ISIS”. Digos is working to find those responsible. The images of the video surveillance cameras were acquired to identify the perpetrators of the contamination. A similar inscription had appeared on the church of the Nunziata in recent days. The inscription was later erased.

The writing has probably been there for a few days, but it was only reported to the police today, March 29, 2023.