Genoa – The Govi ​​Gardens of Punta Vagno are transformed: a wave of street art will envelop them, changing their appearance. All in a weekend of regeneration, cleaning and enhancement of the area. On June 24th and 25th the first edition of Santa Sangre, the wall art and beat boxing festival will take place organized by the Municipality of Genoa.

Ten Italian artists will be involved in the marine-themed decoration of the walls of the Govior, on the occasion of the final leg of The Ocean Race. Two days that will see a series of collateral redevelopment and also artistic initiatives with DJs, rappers, hip hop dancers, skaters, as well as a beat battle with an international jury in collaboration with Beat Box Family. The beat box is a highly spectacular art: it consists in the ability to reproduce all the sounds of drums, percussion, cymbals, common noises and other instruments through the use of the mouth and voice. The street artists involved are: Collettivo Truly design, Cheone, Web 3, Tackle zero, Rom one, Lord Nelson Morgan, Shen two, Gebbia, Franky, Mering & Davide.

«The Govi ​​Gardens have always represented a space very much lived in by young people, the idea is to improve it aesthetically and not only – says Maurizio Gregorini, cultural manager of the Municipality and curator of the event – there are workshops, moments of collective cleaning of the area and obviously the creation of some murals that will remain stable. The event will have a strong impact because it was born thanks to a network of collaborations and this is fundamental for the area». The murals, in general, will be ten on the walls and beyond. «The Truly Design Collective of Turin will create a siren on the skating rink and during the two days there will also be painted a part of the chimney that stands out in the gardens», anticipates Gregorini.

June 24th from 7pm in the spaces of the village set up at the Waterfront di Levante, eight beat boxers from all over Italy, selected from hundreds through a national video challenge, will face off in a no-holds-barred musical-vocal challenge. Afterwards an international jury made up of famous beat boxers will select the winner of the battle. Beatboxing, or more simply beatbox, is a technique that was born in New York in the late 80s in the metropolitan hip hop and rap circles.

The beat box battle involves a challenge contest on a stage between some beat boxers, interspersed with performances by rap-specialized DJs. There will be international names such as ColapsFrench champion and 2021 world champion, and Blackroll 2023 Italian champion and 2023 European vice-champion. this also demonstrates the social role of appointments like this. We will follow the dj set, breakdance and support part of the murals part. Genoa, in all these years, has shown that it can grow in these fields and this is undoubtedly the most positive aspect looking to the future and to the growth of the city».

On the second day, 25 June at the Govi ​​Gardens, from morning to evening, thanks to the event in partnership with Iren Loves Energy, dozens and dozens of girls and boys will be involved in an event of urban regeneration and education in respect for the environment. Art workshops with recycled waste, painting of benches, cleaning and tidying up of flower beds, outdoor gymnastics and dance performances with music, regeneration of the skating rink, green workshops and activities are just some of the actions that will be undertaken during the day . And of course the murals that will remain permanently in the area will be created.