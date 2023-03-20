Genoa – More protests for families displaced from street number 17 in via Piacenzain Molassana, hit by a fire on February 14th.

The approximately 25 people housed in the hotel until yesterday had been moved to the youth hostel in Oregina, but on their arrival this morning at 11 they found themselves faced with a disheartening situation. Worn mattresses and dangling electrical outlets they raised the protest of the displaced persons who refuse to enter.

Social services officials assure that the situation will be resolved during the day, but in the meantime the families are still in front of the building and they refuse to enter.

The Movimento5stelle Genova made an inspection of the structure, then asking for the intervention of the prefect: “Unfortunately – explains a note signed by the provincial coordinator Stefano Giordano with the municipal group leader Fabio Ceraudo and the municipal councilor Federico Giacobbe – the hostel is in unacceptable conditions both from a hygienic-sanitary point of view and from that of safety, being lacking even with regard to fire-fighting regulations. Not to mention the non-functioning doors including those of the emergency exits, the old electrical system and the lack of sanitation of the premises. New mattresses have not even been purchased: those that will be given to the unfortunate citizens of via Piacenza are unwatchable”.