Genoa – A 20 year old worker fell from the roof of a company building via Merano, in Sestri Ponente, while installing Christmas lights. He was helped by the staff of the 118 Golf 5 medical vehicle and by the volunteers who arrived with the ambulance.

According to initial medical findings, he suffered several injuries to the right side of his body and was urgently taken to the hospital San Martino emergency room.

Technicians from the Prevention and Safety in the Workplace (PSAL) office intervened to investigate what happened.