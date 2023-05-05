Genoa – A worker of about 45 is hospitalized in very serious conditions in the emergency room of San Martino after being crashed this morning from a scaffolding in via Caffaro in the center.

Via Caffaro closed to traffic (photo Palmesino)

The unskilled worker according to what would be reconstructed fell from a height of at least three stories sustaining serious injuries. On the personal site of 118, the firefighters and the occupational safety inspectors of the ASL 3. The local police closed the road to traffic. The worker was taken to the hospital in code red.