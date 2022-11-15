Genoa – In Corso Italia, work has begun on the cladding of the 44 benches planned along the cycle path. The intervention began on Monday with the assembly of the pink granite cladding for 12 benches which will be followed – by the end of the year – by the remaining 32.

The 44 benches will allow pedestrians and cyclists to stop and will embellish the entire promenade. THE works foresee the coating of the benches already built with granite slabs from Basilicata with a first load of 12 custom-cut units.

The works for the benches in Corso Italia are underway

«The sourcing of pink granite and above all the cutting of the slabs, to cover every part of the benches with a sartorial cut, it took longer than expected due to the delicacy of the material and the precision required – said the councilor for integrated mobility and transport Matteo Campora – The first 12 benches will be covered within the next week and, before the end of the first lot, the delivery of the second lot of granite is scheduled to cover another 16 benches and the week then the third batch of slabs for the last 16. The yard will be closed before Christmas».





The Corso Italia cycle path, awarded by Legambiente during the last edition of “Urban Ecosystem”, is 2.7 km long and saw the laying of 9 km of granite curbs with partial recovery of the pre-existing ones, over 6 thousand square meters of albino asphalt and 500 cubic meters of cement for the construction of the base of the track itself. To build the runway, around 3,000 cubic meters of materials including flooring and pre-existing planters were removed and sent to the landfill following environmental regulations. Over 2,000 m2 of green areas have been set up around the runway, which is now also being planted with over 1,500 m3 of land and new automatic irrigation systems.



The new benches in Corso Italia

Along the track there are also a column for small repairs and a drinking fountain two charging stations for electric bicycles will be installed soon. There are 21 racks along the route, for a total of 120 bike spaces, in addition to 44 benches covered in granite which, by Christmas, can be used by all citizens, cyclists and non-cyclists.