Genoa – Inspection by the Councilor for Maritime State Property and Urban Planning Mario Mascia, together with the regional secretary Sicet-Adiconsum and Conamal member Stefano Salvetti, in Bagni Capo Marina, in Corso Italia, where the works for a new free beach.

«I am very satisfied because, thanks to the redefinition of the maritime state concession of Capo Marina srl, we will offer the whole city, to the Genoese but also to tourists, an important portion of the beach, thus expanding the free beaches along our city coast – explains the councilor Mascia – the works are progressing and the goal is that the new beach can be used above all by people with disabilities since it is the only one on Corso Italia that has always been accessible by car and has nearby parking spaces”.

This morning the gate that historically divided the San Nazaros from this stretch of coast was also demolished, effectively preventing free access even on the shoreline. «I thank the mayor Marco Bucci and the councilor Mario Mascia for what I would define as a historic result – Salvetti commented – we have been fighting since 2007 to have this very important piece of free beach, communicating with the rest of the coast: by knocking down the gate, a symbol diaphragm is eliminated. It is a good start to give an ever greater offer of free beaches to the city of Genoa, especially in the Medio Levante municipality”. Once the accommodation works by Capo Marina srl ​​have been completed, the Municipality of Genoa will entrust Bagni Marina Genovese srl with the rescue and assistance services for people with disabilities for bathing as well as the management of services connected to beach users.