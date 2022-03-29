Athletics and tactics for Blessin’s men The national teams will start returning to Pegli tomorrow

Genoa’s preparation continues in view of next Monday’s away match against Verona. Coach Alexander Blessin has yet to do without all nine international squads (Sirigu, Calafiori, Portanova, Rovella, Yeboah, Ostigard, Vazquez, Frendrup and Gudmundsson). The arrival of these players in Genoa is scheduled for tomorrow: the last to return will probably be the Mexican Vazquez.

Also

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS