Genoa – One year after the start of the works it was completed the “Den of the bears”the structure of the Band degli Orsi that will welcome families and young patients of the Gaslini hospital.

The “launch” of the structure is scheduled for Wednesday. The inauguration will be attended by numerous civil and religious authorities, representatives of the University and the orders of doctors, pediatricians and psychologists and there will also be a delegation of the Fiat 500 Club Italia led by the founding president Domenico Romano. There will also be the Giardiniera Settebellezze, which the Club has made available to the Band degli Orsi for its service and representation needs: the members and trustees of the Fiat 500 Club Italia participated in the works, helping to assemble the furniture of the Red House.

Il Covo can accommodate eleven familiesbut also a Service Center, and the rooms are characterized by designs that help to create a serene and cheerful atmosphere where children (but not only) can find comfort.