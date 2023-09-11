Genoa – Work at the Badia di Sant’Andrea, the countdown begins for the start of the works. Tomorrow the presentation of the project regarding the new guesthouse of the Genoa youth sector is scheduled, inside the Badia in the Erzelli area purchased by 777 Partners a year ago for around 2 million euros.

All the green lights have arrived by the Superintendency regarding the renovation works on the structure, which will most likely start at the beginning of October and will host the youth sector and will have a training field nearby. It is not excluded that there could be more pitches in the future but for the moment Genoa is still looking around to understand what is the best solution for their new sports centre.

The youth sector is currently in great difficulty due to the lack of pitches on which to train, the rossoblù club will return to Sciorba this year even if in cohabitation with Sampdoria.