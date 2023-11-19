Fifth consecutive victory and fifth place in the standings for Genoa Women. Yesterday the rossoblù team played the hundredth match in their history and beat San Marino 3-0: Ferrato opened the scoring, then Massa doubled the score, Bargi closed the score at the end of the first half.

In the second half the rossoblù controlled and confirmed their overwhelming ability at home, at the Gambino in Arenzano, where they always won without ever conceding a goal. “What I liked most today is that they really had the hunger to want to prove to ourselves, above all, that they have the right attitude. This is the most important thing for a team that wants to have its say in the championship”, said the coach. , Antonio Filippini, interviewed by Buoncalcioatutti.it.