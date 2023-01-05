Genoa – Genoa Women unleashed on the transfer market. After the announcement of the new coach Antonio Filippini, that of the fifth new acquisition by Carissimi management. It’s about Sofie Bloch JorgensenDanish striker born in 1991 from the Danish formation of AGF Fodbold Women.

Jorgensen she is the third Scandinavian player to be bought after the Swedish duo Ygfeldt and Hellstrom.

“I can finally unveil my new club in Italy, Genoa Women – wrote the player on Instagram – I’m more than excited to get started my new adventure in this extraordinary and historic club. A big thank you to Giulia and Nils from Women Soccer World Real who made it happen!”.