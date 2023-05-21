Genoa – Salvation achieved for Genoa Women, the rossoblù women’s team that will play in Serie B again next season. The away win in San Marino was decisive, the final result was 4-1 with goals from Hellstrom, Monetini, Bargi from a penalty and Campora. A victory that sanctioned salvation, also thanks to the simultaneous defeat of Tavagnacco.

Filipino team came from seven consecutive defeats and a little anxiety was felt, swept away by the victory in San Marino. Now next Sunday there is a big party in Arenzano and then we will start planning for the next season.