Genoa – After three years traveling around Italy, this year Alessandra Massa, a Genoese striker born in 2002, returned home and is one of the protagonists of the positive moment that Genoa Women are experiencing, fresh from 4 consecutive successes. Massa had a hand in the last victory as he broke the deadlock with a free kick.

Massa, let’s start with the free kick goal, which is now a species in danger of extinction. Is she a specialist?

“Before I always beat them, in the last three years other teammates were kicking.”

However, it went well against Brescia, even if he shot from a position perhaps more congenial to a left-footed player.

“But that is a point where I feel confident in hitting: I can kick harder. In goal, among other things, there was an ex-teammate of mine with whom I played last year at Chievo. I thought he knew where I was kicking, but instead…”.

A shot from number 10, like the shirt he wears. Randomness?

“What if I’m a fantasist? From the outside they define me like this, perhaps you could say. But let’s do it quietly.”

Already two goals this year: do you have a record to beat?

“Both at San Marino and Chievo I scored 4 goals in the championship, let’s say that now I’d like to dispel this taboo of the number 4 a bit. But since I’ve said it now, I’m sure I won’t succeed””.



Alessandra Massa, born in 2002, as a child at the seaside with the Genoa shirt signed by Mister Gasperini

For her, the one at Genoa was a return. Can you tell us a little about your journey that brought you back to wearing the rossoblù?

“Rome arrived a bit by chance. There was Covid, I had just turned 18 and we all had to figure out what to do with our lives. Initially I played with the Primavera, I also entered the final which we won and then from October I moved up to the first team. I made several benches and played in the Italian Cup where I scored a goal after 50 seconds and I was immediately excited… (laughs). Due to Covid, the bubbles that had to be respected and the fact that I was in the first team, I didn’t play many matches but it was an important experience.”

Can you tell us a little about it?

“Suddenly I was training with top players like Andressa Alves Da Silva, teammates who had won the Champions League and then there was me. I looked a bit like a human among aliens.”

Just one year in Rome and then the departure for San Marino. How come?

“I chose to go because I noticed that, compared to my peers, I was further behind: they had played more competitive championships while we in Liguria were further behind, I actually came from Excellence. It was a positive season at San Marino, during this period I went from being a midfielder to an attacking winger. I played on the left, which helped me a lot to learn how to use the other foot too.”







After San Marino, another experience in Serie B with Chievo. By the way, last year he also played against Genoa.

“Yes, in Arenzano. And I also scored… There was a really good group at Chievo, everything was going well then in the Italian Cup in February against Juventus I broke my collarbone. Surgery, three months out and then back on the pitch in May against San Marino, my former team. Everything was great, except that in the 93rd minute I broke the same collarbone again and two days later I was under the knife again.”

This year, however, he decided to leave Genoa again. How come?

“I have always been owned by Genoa and playing there this year is a privilege. Here the wind has changed: even if we are not, we are treated like professionals. And then I found friends with whom I was in the youth sector.”

What was the best thing about his return?

“Working like a professional with the people you grew up with is really nice.”

He is from Marassi, 21 years old and plays football. How did this passion arise?

“Look, the classic story of the little girl whose parents don’t want her. Luckily, unlike my sister, I have two older ones, the school I attended let me compete in the Ravano. In my family, football has always been a passion. At three years old they took me to Ferraris to see Genoa. Even if I fell asleep at that age…”.

So you immediately bet everything on football?

“No, I also played tennis and basketball. I think I played tennis once on a Sunday morning, basketball at lunchtime and then football. At that time, among other things, I didn’t do football training but I only went to the matches with Athletic.”

Do you manage to play other sports in your free time?

“I can’t… Just pingpong in retreat, I’m a champion. You can also ask around.”

Is there a childhood place that connects to your passion for football?

“There are two”

Which ones are they?

“The first is Camogli, my place in the world: I also have a tattoo on my arm with the view I have from home. I spent the summers there and I kicked the first ball right in the “square” that is on the promenade. The second is Sansicario, in Piedmont. I played them in the meadows with a girl who is 3 years older than me. Her name is Giulia Mancuso and now she always plays in Serie B but in Lazio: she taught me a lot.”

Other passions?

“Music, especially Italian music. My favorite group is the “Nuclear Tactical Penguins”.

One last thing: is it true that you play fantasy football in the locker room?

“Of course, from Genoa this year I’m counting on Strootman, Thorsby and Messias: let’s hope the Brazilian returns soon…”.