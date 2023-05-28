It ends with Antonio Filippini, the coach of salvation, carried in triumph by his girls. And a little further on the steps of the Gambino in Arenzano the rossoblù fans sing happily.

Permanence in Serie B is guaranteed, the match against Apulia Trani is just a formality: it ends 9-0 for the Rossoblù Women, Bargi and Parodi score a hat-trick each and there is also Tabone’s debut goal, as well as Bloch and Tortarolo . «The girls have been wonderful, since I arrived we’ve had a very high average, it would have allowed us to finish in ninth or tenth place» underlines coach Filippini, who then lingers on the route taken: «There was no training in which he didn’t come away satisfied with the effort the girls were putting in. They have a great desire to learn, to improve and in sport it is essential. I was like that and I really like this characteristic of theirs».

Now we are already looking to the future. «Next year we will have to grow further, improve our average points and bring it as close as possible to 2 points per match. It won’t be easy but it’s everyone’s goal.” The fans acclaim “Bargi as Milito”. «I have the Prince’s number, 22. It’s an honour, the nicest thing anyone can tell me. I reached 19 goals in the league, plus 2 in the Italian Cup. I’m happy that they helped save us, we deserve it,” concludes the rossoblù centre-forward.