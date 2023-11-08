Genoa – Graduated in economics, passionate about excursions. She is a relentless central defender. Heidi Giles25 years old, born in Clive, state of Alberta, Canada, grew up playing football around the world: first university football in Mobile, Alabama, then experiences in the Hungarian and Icelandic championships, before arriving at Genoa last summer.

When did you start playing football?

“As a child, my family was a sportsman. Mom is a soccer coach, dad played handball. I started playing and my mother’s advice was fundamental to becoming who I am now. She is of Danish origin, which is why I also have a Danish passport”.

Why have you already toured so many countries?

“Because I like to continuously improve myself and this way I have the opportunity to raise my level more and more. And knowing new realities helps you grow.”

Where did you feel best?

“Italy, without a doubt. I live in Arenzano, you just need to look around to understand how beautiful it is to be here. There is the sea and immediately behind it are the mountains. There is the field where we train and where we play in the championship, I have everything I need.”

Why did you choose Genoa?

“I was playing in Iceland and my agent had contact with Genoa. I spoke with Marta Carissimi, she convinced me of the quality of the project that the club is carrying out, a continuous improvement. And I accepted with enthusiasm.”

Three home games, zero goals conceded. Armored defense and Grifone in sixth place.

“It’s a good moment, we’re doing well and I see that this team still has a lot of quality. We work a lot, here in Italy there is great attention to what concerns the defensive phase and this allows me to improve every day.”

Which player inspired you?

“Kadeisha Buchanan, defender, Canadian international and now at Chelsea.”





And among males?

“Rudiger, who was at Roma a few years ago and is now at Real Madrid”.

Are you passionate about excursions, have you already taken any trips since you came to Liguria?

“Yes, a few days ago I went to Lake Tina, here behind Arenzano. A beautiful show. And I dream of going to see the Dolomites soon.”

Have you already been to Ferraris?

“Yes, with my teammates. I saw the first against Fiorentina and then the 4-1 against Roma. What fantastic fans we have! And even those who come here every Sunday to be at our side are “crazy”.

Graduated in economics, have you already decided what you will do in the future?

“My parents insisted, they wanted me to have a plan B in case plan A, that of becoming a footballer, went wrong. At the moment I’m focused on my football career, then we’ll see.”

Was it difficult to graduate?

“Not for me, I like numbers…”.

Did you play in Iceland, did you already know Gudmundsson?

“Not personally but he was already famous there and I had heard about him. He’s really strong, a big problem for many opposing defenders…”.