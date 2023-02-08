Genoa – He has scored many goals around Italy. He has made a collection of championships and promotions in Serie A. When it came to deciding who to entrust with Genoa’s growth, sports director Marta Carissimi had no doubts; brought her to Genoa Fabiana Costi36 years old, a life as a bomber in over twenty years of career between Reggiana, Torres, Inter, Sassuolo, Brescia and Cesena.

How did the Genoa idea come about?

«I was in Cesena, I was contacted by DS Carissimi and a project was presented to me which I joined with great enthusiasm. There is the idea of ​​making women’s Genoa grow a lot, there are ambitious ideas and I’m happy to be a part of them».

What was she asked?

«To bring my experience, to lend a hand to a group of very young and very close-knit girls. Several grafts arrived in January, we integrated quickly and I think it showed on the pitch».

Three victories in the last three games, two of his goals are also in the scores. Has the turning point arrived?

«We achieved important results, the standings are now better and allow us to breathe a bit. But it’s not over. Let’s start again from these victories and the performances achieved all together».

In Tavagnacco you had away fans in the stands.

«They were the guys from the Genoa club Trieste, it was very exciting. I take the opportunity to thank them.”

Is the future Serie A?

«The club is ambitious but it is useless to rush too far. Salvation still needs to be won.”

Is Fabiana Costi the Massimo Coda of Genoa Women?

«A great striker, but I leave the comparisons to others…».

At 36, have you already asked yourself some questions about what you will do in the future?

«For the moment I enjoy it, I have great passion and I want to continue playing. I like the idea of ​​coaching but I don’t exclude anything».

Is there only football in your life?“Of course not, even if it’s a priority. But I’m also a physical education teacher in one

school near Reggio Emilia».

How do you combine training and teaching?

«It is not always easy but with good will and passion everything is possible».

Do you play football in physical education class? Or is it discouraged, as was the case until a few years ago?

“We play, we play. Not always, but there is room for football».

What do his pupils say? Is women’s football popular?

«Yes, there is great interest and they are my great fans. Many girls then want to play football, it’s a good sign ».

His mother Alda Caffarri was one of the pioneers of women’s football. At what stage is the development of this sport?

«Professionalism has arrived and it is a great result. There is still a long way to go to be at the level of other European nations».