Genoa – Twelve points in seven games, four victories in total and zero goals conceded at Gambino in Arenzano. After last year’s salvation in Serie B and the summer revolution, Genoa Women are maintaining a high-ranking pace. She is currently in sixth place, waiting for the trip to Brescia.

For Antonio Filippini, rossoblu coach, there are many happy notes: “We will go to Brescia to play our match, to put identities and ideas into play. We will try to bring home the three points as we do every Sunday, this to achieve our objective: to climb more positions in the standings compared to last year”, he told Buoncalcioatutti.it.

Many players arrived in the summer, from goalkeeper Forcinella to full-back Mele, but the bomber always remains the Genoese Caterina Bargialready at 3 goals, achieved with the 2-0 penalty against Arezzo last Sunday.