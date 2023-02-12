Genoa – Draw comeback (2-2) for Genoa Women against Ravenna Women in Arenzano. The team coached by coach Filippini managed to recover the result twice: Ravenna took the lead after 1′ with a header from Burbassi. On 21′ the rossoblù draw signed by Bargi from a penalty. In the second half new guest advantage with Burbassi, but 10′ from the end Bargi find the brace and give an important point to Genoa. For the rossoblù striker 10th goal in the league. The Women rise to 18 points to + 7 on the fourth from last.