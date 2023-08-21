Genoa – He approached the victim in the via Giro del Fullo gardens, in Valbisagno. And for no apparent reason he attacked her, hitting her several times with a stone, until the screams of other people put him on the run.

It happened in the early afternoon of today, Monday 21 August. I intervenedthe police officers of the police headquarters and the San Fruttuoso police station. The victim – a 61-year-old woman originally from Sardinia but a long-time resident of the neighborhood – was taken to Galliera. Initially the ambulance started in yellow code, the one of medium gravity.

On the way though his condition worsened and when she arrived at the hospital she was assigned the red code, the most urgent one. Here the woman underwent various diagnostic tests: she is now in a coma, with a cerebral hemorrhage, a broken nose and a probable fracture of the right forearm and wrist. Doctors are considering whether to transfer her to San Martino in the neurosurgery department.

The attacker, a 34-year-old man with no fixed abode and already known by the police for some small episodes of petty crime, was tracked down and blocked in via Molassana. The police agents, directed by the first manager Teresa Canessa, took him to the police station. In all probability he will be placed in custody for attempted murder.

The violence took place around 1pm. The woman was walking her dog. What happened in detail still needs to be clarified: it is not known whether the 61-year-old had a discussion with the attacker. What is certain is that at one point she was hit with a stone of about 20 centimeters. The thirty-four year old before her threw it at her, then approached her and rushed at her, hitting her again, several times.

A girl who heard the screams of the victim called for help. The young woman witnessed the brutal attack from the balcony and called 112.

Police inspection of the gardens in via Giro del Fullo in Struppa where a woman was attacked

A boy who was passing by by chance, after realizing what was happening, railed against the attacker. And then he chased him filming him with his cell phone when he ran away: “You attacked the lady – she yelled at him – why did you do it?”. In response, the other gave him the gesture of the middle finger. Then he vanished.

He was tracked down shortly after by police officers as he walked in via Molassana.

According to what was reconstructed, the victim and attacker did not know each other. The policemen are looking for witnesses who can tell what happened in the moments preceding the terrible violence.