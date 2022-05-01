Genoa – A 34-year-old woman, Alice Scagni, was stabbed to death this evening (Sunday 1st May) in the middle of the street in via Fabrizi, in the Quinto district, in the east of Genoa.

The thirty-four year old, according to what has been reconstructed, would have been hit with several blows. The staff of the Genoa Rescue and police officers. The policemen stopped his brother, Alberto Scagni, now held in the police station and under interrogation: he is suspected of being the perpetrator of the crime.

Update

According to what was reconstructed by the police, the murder would have taken place in the context of a family dispute.

Alice Scagni would go down to the street to talk to her brother. During the discussion she would be stabbed to death. The violence would be consummated minutes before the arrival of a flying patrol, which had been called by the neighbors, alarmed by the screams.

The victim’s husband also allegedly attended the quarrel. It was he who would have been the one to explain what had happened to the agents and to provide the necessary information to track down the murderer.

Delusional phrases on social media

In the hours preceding the murder, the victim’s brother had left sentences on social networks that are now being examined by investigators. In some exchanges of messages with acquaintances he had hinted that he was very upset, so much so that one of his interlocutors had expressed some concern fearing that he was not well.