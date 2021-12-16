Genoa – Stops a theft in piazza Fontane Marose putting the thief to flight. It happened, in the afternoon, to a Genoese public official who noticed a furtive-looking individual near the newsstand in Piazza Fontane Marose. In a few moments, she saw him approaching a little girl with a backpack on her shoulders trying to open it. The woman then went to meet him to stop him, moving him away from the girl. The man first railed and then disappeared among the confusion of the others present at the bus stop who still hadn’t understood the facts.

“As a public official, used to working with the police, I have a more trained eye for dangerous situations – says the woman asking for anonymity – That little girl was about to be robbed, I’m happy to have intervened. I want to denounce the episode publicly so that people can be on guard even at 4 in the afternoon in the city center “.