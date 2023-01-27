Genoa – They were acquitted on appeal for not having committed the crime, the three architects charged for the death of Loredana Cimieri, the 41-year-old employee who fell five meters from a marble staircase in Villa Serra di Comago, the historic residence in Sant’Olcese, in January 2018. The three (two are assisted by the lawyer Andrea Vernazza) were sentenced to six months each in the first instance.

The judges ordered the transmission of the documents to the prosecutor’s office paid by a surveyor in charge of taking care of safety of the structure. The woman was employed by a cooperative that manages some services in the park of Villa Serra di Comago and was also a volunteer of the Campomorone Red Cross.

The three, according to what was reconstructed by the public prosecutor Daniela Pischetola, had drawn up the restoration project of the villa. The works had lasted from 1998 to 2000 but they hadn’t looked at the ladder. The structure, dating back to the second half of the 1800s, would have needed, according to the indictment, a reinforcement that was not done.