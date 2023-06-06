Still wild boars in the street, still attacked pedestrians. We are in Genoa, where a woman was attacked in the early afternoon of Tuesday 6 June and was taken to hospital. This is the second case in 48 hours.

The woman was taking a walk with the dog in via Padre Semeria when she came across a wild boar. The animal rushed at the dog and she tried to defend him, being injured. Rescued, she was taken to the hospital.

Just 24 hours earlier a woman was bitten in Piazza Palermo and suffered a large wound to her right leg. Yet another episode was recorded at the end of May again in Genoa, in the Borgoratti district when a woman was attacked by a wild boar on her way home from the supermarket with shopping bags.