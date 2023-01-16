Genoa – A prison police officer saved a 24-year-old woman of Ecuadorian origin who she was savagely beaten by her partner, a 53-year-old compatriot of his. The episode took place on Saturday evening in the Borgoratti district. The two argued at home, where they lived together, and the man hit his girlfriend in the face with the glass of a window that he had smashed with his fist. At that point, the twenty-year-old ran away into the street, but was joined by her fifty-year-old who threw her to the ground, raging against her.

At that moment the officer of the Marassi prison intervened, free from service, and protected the victim. “I was driving by – he told Secolo XIX – when I heard loud screams. I got out and walked back. I saw the girl on the ground calling for help as the man tugged at her. There were other people, but nobody intervened”.

After freeing the woman and taking her to safety inside a bar, the officer called 112 and blocked the attacker, then handing him over to the police squad who intervened. The fifty-year-old was taken to the police station for identification, the woman in red code at San Martino for a conspicuous head wound. Her life is not in danger and she has already filed a complaint against the man. For this reason it was established the removal of the subject from the house where the couple resided.