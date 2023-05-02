Genoa – A 40 year old woman she was attacked by her own dog, a young Doberman male, in via degli Iris in Quarto Alta. The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 1st.

The 40-year-old reported wounds in the arm and legs, and was accompanied to Galliera (yellow code) to be treated. She’s not in danger of life. The carabinieri and the local police intervened on the spot.

The Doberman was taken to the kennel insteadwhere he will remain under observation for a few days, as required by the protocols in case of a bite.