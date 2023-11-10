Genoa – Three points ahead of Verona, another three points to keep the relegation zone at bay. Tonight the Griffin faces Hellas in free fall after the initial sprint start. They haven’t won in nine games and coach Baroni is at high risk of being sacked. Above all, it is one of the teams suspected of relegation and must be kept away at all costs. Cagliari’s slip-up has partly reduced the importance of the victory in the direct clash with Salernitana, now Genoa has the opportunity to make up for it by moving away from the slums again and thus relaunching itself towards much calmer areas of the standings. «The perception, the anger, the awareness of Cagliari’s defeat must be transformed into positive energy tomorrow. We will have to have a ferocious approach”, is the team order of Alberto Gilardino, who then adds: “We know we are meeting a wounded team, a team that has been in training camp for 4 days but with excellent physical qualities. They are encountering difficulties in this last period, but they are trained very well.”

Hunt for points that can become key points of the season. A season that Genoa has set with the objective of saving themselves as early as possible and without suffering. Injuries and a few points lost at the end of the match due to errors and bad luck have determined a ranking in which the Grifone finds itself with less than it would have deserved. Retegui’s absence, combined with that of Messias, is weighing enormously. Gilardino hopes to be able to have him back in time for the away match in Frosinone, immediately after the break. The Italian-Argentine is reported to be improving but at the moment there are no certainties and therefore it is not necessarily the case that we should look further afield, to the next match against Empoli, for example. The current situation, however, is represented by Verona and the opportunity to resume the journey towards tranquility.

Thus Gilardino, usually a low profile man, chooses the path of appealing to his fans. Also because in all likelihood both Ekuban and Puscas will be on the pitch, either from the start or during the match, having ended up in the crosshairs for the many missed goals. «What I ask our people is to help every boy, both those who will play from the beginning and those who enter. I ask this publicly, aware that this is what they have always done, always giving us a lot at home and away. We need them and there is the perception on my part and on the team’s part that it is a particular and important moment in the championship. It is a match that can give us ideas and which must above all give us points.”

Gila still has today to make some assessments but he is tempted by the idea of ​​starting with the duo of Gudmundsson and Ekuban from the start, keeping Puscas and especially Malinovskyi as an option from the bench. «Ruslan can start from the beginning or during the match», confirms the coach, who then returns to Puscas and Ekuban. «They are two Genoa players, very important for this team. They are part of the group, they train hard every day, as they have done in the last few. The team must put them in the best conditions, but they must do the things they know and above all the things I ask them to do.”

Key points for the Grifone, so far – Fiorentina aside – always able to compete against any opponent. The absence of the starting center forward has a huge impact at the moment, different solutions must be found to score goals. Gud is ready, now it’s the others’ turn. With the help of Ferraris.