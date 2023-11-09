Genoa – Tall, big and ready to do anything to stop their opponents. Radu Dragusin and Isak Hien are central defenders by profession. One plays for Genoa, the other for Verona and tomorrow evening they will meet for the first time. For both Alberto Gilardino and Marco Baroni they represent two certainties. Two key points in defense that guarantee physical strength, speed, dominance over high balls and, why not, the right amount of nastiness that a central defender must never lack if he wants to play at the highest levels.

So far, the luckiest of the two coaches has been that of Genoa because he has always been able to count on Dragusin’s contribution. The former Juventus centre-back, in fact, has done everything in the league: eleven out of eleven games without ever losing a second: he is one of the players with the most minutes in this first part of Serie A (990 to be exact). Some problems, however, for Baroni, who had to give up the Swedish center back (the family is originally from Burkina Faso) for quite a few matches. After his seasonal debut on the second matchday (he was disqualified for the first match of the championship), Hien had to miss four matches due to a muscle injury before returning to the coach’s disposal in the last match played by the Venetians against Monza.

There are several things in common between the two giants who will compete tomorrow evening at Ferraris, not just the 191 centimeters tall. Both are right-footed, have practically the same appearances in Serie A (32 for the Genoan, 37 for the Veronese), they have already made their debut in European cups, they wear the shirts of their respective national teams and both are experiencing the most important phase of their careers. Even though Hien has played less, the performances of the two on the pitch are very similar: on average they win just over 4 duels per game in the defensive phase and around two aerial clashes per match.

The Swede is 24 years old, 3 older than the rossoblù “Dragu”., and is in his second season in the Italian championship. Last year he was one of the protagonists of Verona’s incredible salvation achieved after a long run that ended with the play-off against Spezia. The year before, however, Hein was still playing in Sweden, in Djugarde, a top-flight club with which he managed to reach the group stage of the Conference League in which he also scored a goal. A little habit, that of scoring, which characterized the first part of his career given that, until he was 18, Hien was an attacker and had to avoid defenders. It was the coach of the first team of Vasalud, the club with which he made his debut among the greats in 2017, who moved him several meters back, thus changing his role and transforming him into a rocky central defender. However, several things remain from his previous experience as a center forward. Not only the ability to command respect with his head in the opponent’s area, but also a good vision of the game and a certain familiarity with the ball at his feet which, in the days of building from the bottom, is an added advantage.

Isak Hien duels with Lorenzo Colombo

Dragusin’s path, however, was a different one. Already considered a promising player in Romanian football as a child, the rossoblù defender arrived in Italy in 2018, at the age of 16, purchased by Juventus for 260 thousand euros. He completed the youth sector in Turin and after making his debut in the Champions League and Serie A with Juventus, before arriving at Genoa last year he made a few appearances in the top flight with Sampdoria and Salernitana. Last year in Serie B he experienced the first season as a starter in his career and this year he is demonstrating that whoever brought him to Italy five years ago had seen things coming. Unlike Hein, Dragusin has never played in attack but last year he was lethal from corners and free kicks. At the end of the championship, four goals were scored. This year he hasn’t yet managed to hit the mark, even though in the last two championship games, at home against Salernitana and Cagliari away, he came very close.

And it is therefore no coincidence that both have become special observers of many top clubs, both in Italy and abroad. On the last day of the summer transfer session it was Antonio Percassi, president of Atalanta, who directly called Maurizio Setti, Verona’s number one, in an attempt to convince him to sell Hien to him for the sum of 12 million plus bonuses. The answer, however, was negative.

Dragusin is also one of the most sought after defenders, with a few observers coming directly from the Premier League to watch him play live. His agent, Florin Manea, speaks of a valuation “of at least 30 million euros” but for the moment the player will remain at Genoa. He’ll talk about it again soon. For the moment, the focus is entirely on this season and on tomorrow night’s match which will also depend on who wins the giants’ match between the former striker from Sweden and the Romanian with the label of the predestined.