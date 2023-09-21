Genoa – The Genoa Bond continues to enjoy success on the marketa bond loan that the rossoblù, with the support of Tifosy, a company specialized in raising funds for football clubs, launched to finance the construction of the “Youth House” at the Abbey of Sant’Andrea.

In just over 36 hours from the opening of the priority phase, more than 500 people have invested, for a total of more than 2 million euros. This week it will only be possible to invest for those who pre-registered in the previous 7 days. For all other investors the next two weeks will be open starting from September 26th. The club’s minimum objective is to raise at least 5 million euros.