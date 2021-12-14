The notice thanks to which the platform communicates the inclusion of Genoa among the clubs that have joined the Transfer room

Genoa – With the arrival of Johannes Spors in the role of general manager, too Genoa joins the “Transfer Room” network, the app dedicated to the transfer market that puts the managers of the clubs of all leagues in direct contact. The idea of ​​creating Transfer Room came to a young Danish entrepreneur in the IT sector, Jonas Ankersen, in 2016: the goal was to connect clubs directly, bypassing and reducing the role of intermediaries and agents.

It works a bit like Tinder, the app dedicated to dating. “The big advantage is that so some negotiations will proceed faster. You don’t have to contact three, four or five agents – go straight to the club, ”he told the Guardian, he told the Guardian Kristian Walter, sporting director of Dynamo Dresden.

Currently Transfer Room already has almost 600 registered clubs and via Twitter has now announced the entry of Genoa as well. Spors was already aiming a lot at Vitesse. “We are using it a lot to network, to receive personal information in person, and also during transfer windows to make sure everyone knows which players are available from us. We are open to receiving informationbut it is also important to let others know what is possible. TransferRoom quickly offers us alternatives. Often when you throw a player, you get attention within a day or two. It is not with all players that can be trusted that agents will share the right information. It is also difficult to make sure that every attractive market knows our players. And that way we get alternatives very quickly and get in touch with colleagues from other clubs and we can create one win-win situation for all“.

