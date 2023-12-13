Genoa – Four victories, all in the evening. And then for the Griffin, after three knockouts and a draw in the matches played at 3pm, the time has come to return to Ferraris in the night version. A beautiful Genoa at night, ready with the Bianconeri to wear their best outfit to regain a victory that has been missing since the 1-0 against Verona last November 10th.

Since the beginning of the championship, among other things, the rossoblù achieved one victory a month: in August against Lazio, in September against Roma, in October against Salernitana and in November against the Scaligeri. In December the three-point box is still empty and between now and the end of the year Genoa will be able to take advantage of three more opportunities to score. In addition to Friday's match with the Bianconeri – another curious fact, Genoa will always play the last four days of the first round on Friday – Gilardino's team will be on stage on the 22nd in Sassuolo and then on the 29th it will be Inter's turn in Marassi .

Certainly not a very simple path that of the rossoblù who, however, will certainly be able to count on a packed Ferraris for the home matches. On Friday evening against Juve there will be yet another sold out of the season, with a total of over 33 thousand fans present: from the match against Ascoli last year which sealed promotion to Serie A onwards, there have always been in the stands at least 30 thousand spectators. In Serie A, the Ferraris' filling percentage for Grifone's home matches is well over ninety percent on average: clearly among the highest. We start from an important base, that of the 27,777 season ticket holders, to which we also add the 2,032 tickets from the guest sector on Friday evening which sold out in a short time with the arrival of the Bianconeri.

Juventus arriving at Ferraris they are fresh from the three points over Napoli: in the last six games there has been only one draw, with Inter, and 5 victories which currently earn them second place in the standings. The Bianconeri, however, have lost 5 times against the Rossoblù in the last 15 years. The first of the series in 2009, the last in chronological order in May 2022, with Criscito's penalty transforming a bitter evening into an evening of hope.

Before the former captain, however, another rossoblù it had hit the mark. Precisely that evening – even the last Genoa-Juve match was played at night – Albert Gudmundsson, until then a semi-mysterious object who had arrived from Iceland via Alkmaar, made himself known to the Genoa public.

The North steps, heart of the rossoblù fans

Purchased in the January transfer market, the first of 777 Partners, Gudmundsson had been used sparingly by Alexander Blessin. Against Juventus, however, his first goal for Genoa arrived. From then on between A, B and the Italian Cup the elf scored 22 goals and the match against the Bianconeri could represent an opportunity to return to scoring after the injury that kept him on the sidelines until the match against Monza.

Genoa, therefore, after the draw with Empoli and the defeat against Monza will try to get back on track at Ferraris where so far, despite the debacle in the first season of the championship against Fiorentina, they are maintaining an uptown record: three wins, two draws and two defeats. One of which was against Milan, undeserved both for the goal awarded to Pulisic and for the opportunities the Grifone had at the end of the match.

Alberto Gilardino is working these days also on the management of the final minutes and the many points lost just one step away from the goal. Compared to the latest releases, however, Mattia Bani will be back, an absence which had a very high specific weight for the rossoblù, both in technical terms and in terms of experience given that among the starting defenders the former Bologna player is the one with the highest number of matches at shoulders. «We are very angry about the points we lost but this doesn't mean that this is always a negative aspect – said the defender who yesterday took part in the Christmas party of the rossoblù youth sector – we threw away a lot of points that we deserved to have. But we are newly promoted, we are getting used to Serie A: the level is decidedly different compared to the lower division, I said it from the first moment: for even the slightest mistake you are punished and we have to grow quickly from this point of view.” At Monza, Bani went to the bench because he had just returned from a muscle injury that kept him in the pits for a few weeks. These days, however, he is pushing hard and is a candidate to return to the defense from the first minute. «How much has my absence weighed on me in recent weeks? I don't know, I always try to do my best and help the team: I'm convinced that we have an important squad, no one is indispensable but all together we can achieve ambitious goals.” Bani then confirms that he will be there against Juventus. «We have to be ready for a complicated match, against a team that is fighting together with Inter to win the scudetto – says the Tuscan defender again – in these matches the motivation comes on its own, it doesn't take that much, but it's there to prepare the match in the best possible way because it will be complicated.”

The knockout in Monza left a lot of bitterness, even in Gilardino himself, present at the Christmas party together with Bani himself. «I'm angry because we pay heavily for every little imperfection. In Serie A we cannot afford certain amnesias, we must always be clear-headed”, the rossoblù coach repeats to his players who in these last hours preceding the match against Juventus is trying to sew the best outfit to make the Grifone shine again in one of the Ferraris rossoblù nights.