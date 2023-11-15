Genoa – There is always a “Good, a bad and an ugly” and Genoa is no exception. In this case, however, the reference to the legendary film by Sergio Leone which closes the so-called dollar trilogy of the Italian director, is not so much to the relationship existing between the three protagonists of the film, which certainly cannot be defined as idyllic, but to the fact That we need to collaborate and all row on the same side if you want to reach your goal. And in the case of the rossoblù they are the victories and points necessary to play a championship as protagonists, even in Serie A. In the film the characters are played by Clint Eastwood (the good), Lee Van Cleef (the bad) and Eli Wallach (the ugly). In the rossoblù version there is instead the good Milan Badelj, the bad, only sportingly, Morten Frendrup and the ugly – forgive us, it’s just a game, but in some photos on the pitch when he shouts he’s not exactly the best – Kevin Strootman. When the three play at the same time, Genoa goes, plays, scores points and often wins matches.

Morten Frendrup, 22 years old, Genoa midfielder

The last time it happened in the match against Verona. Certainly not a spectacular and beautiful match to watch. But we needed to win and with the three on the pitch this happens more frequently. Badelj, Frendrup and Strootman were all three on the pitch at the Olimpico in the only victory achieved so far by the rossoblù away from Ferraris, but they also played together in the explosive 2-2 draw against Napoli. The 4-1 win against Roma in which all three started from the first minute is also a statistic, even if first Badelj and then Strootman were forced to give up due to muscular problems.

Precisely from that match onwards, Genoa and Gilardino had to face some problems, especially in the midfield: replacing two like the Croatian and the Dutch is not exactly child’s play. Orphan of the two, Frendrup tried to pull the cart himself, but it wasn’t the same. Playing with Kutlu and Thorsby, at least for the technical characteristics, involves different approaches and outcomes. And the results were clear: one point in three games against Udinese, Milan and Atalanta. Already from the following match, with the return of the good Badelj to the pitch, things went better and three important points were achieved against Salernitana at Ferraris.



Milan Badelj, 34 years old, Genoa midfielder

Of course, there has been no shortage of defeats, see Cagliari, but when the three are there the difference can be felt. Also because the rossoblù “Good, the Bad and the Ugly” integrate well thanks above all to their technical characteristics. The geometries of the good Badelj, with 80% precision in his passes, help to enhance the runs of the bad Frendrup who, even after the last day of the championship, confirms himself as the leader in Europe for tackles won in relation to those made: 87 ,5%. Behind him are players of the caliber of Gavi (Barcelona), De Roon (Atalanta) and Gallagher (Chelsea). Furthermore, the Danish all-rounder is always the one who runs the most among the rossoblùs, often going over 12 kilometers per game. Then there’s Strootman, the charisma on the pitch, who, depending on the situation, does a bit of one and a bit of the other while also managing to transform himself into an assist man. There are already two this year, against Naples and Rome. The three were the heart of the midfield of the team that achieved promotion to Serie A last year and also this season they are an added value for Genoa. All three with different characters and different ways of being on the pitch but when they play together they are a dam for the defense, which is more protected with them, but at the same time they guarantee the attack, with Gudmundsson in the lead, the freedom necessary to find the spaces and hit opponents. Together for the same goal, rossoblù version of the “Good, the Bad and the Ugly”.