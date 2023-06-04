Genoa – Genoa is the Italian champion in 11-a-side football of the Italian Deaf Sports Federation. Asd Css Genova defeated the now former reigning champions of Spqr Roma 4-0 thanks to braces by Cappatto and Covino in the final which was played on the field of Genova Pra’.

Thanks to this success, the Genoese team of president Richi will play the final phase of the Deaf Champions League 2024 scheduled in Türkiye. Satisfied with the result, the vice president of the Paralympic Committee of Liguria Dario Della Gatta. “An extraordinary success by these guys who with determination and stubbornness have obtained a well-deserved title that will project them into an international scenario where they will compete with other high-level realities present in Europe”.