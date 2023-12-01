Genoa – Genoa wins the Primavera derby with Sampdoria. The match was decided by Ghirardello who scored the 1-0 goal in the 39th minute of the first half. The striker’s goal was truly beautiful, as he beat the Doria goalkeeper with a lob.

It was a match in which Sampdoria pushed hard, coming close to equalizing several times. The absolute protagonist was the rossoblù goalkeeper, Simone Calvani, author of at least four decisive interventions.

The final minutes are excited, with Sampdoria forcing themselves and Genoa – who finished numerically inferior due to the double yellow against Scaravilli – ready to strike on the counterattack. No goals arrive, however, and the rossoblù ultimately win the match which was played at Chittolina in Vado Ligure, the Grifoncini’s home pitch. Thanks to this success, Genoa coached by Alessandro Agostini reaches 18 points and rises to seventh place in the standings.