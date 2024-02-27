Genoa – In Genoa a street will bear the name of Sofia Sacchitelli, the Genoese medical student who died at the age of 23 due to a rare tumor after founding the “Sofia nel cuore” association to finance research on her disease. The motion with the proposal, signed by Fratelli d'Italia councilor Francesco De Benedictis, was presented and approved unanimously today by the city council of Genoa.

The idea – we read in the text of the motion – is to “honor the memory of Sofia Sacchitelli and her battle for research into rare diseases by naming them a road in the Erzelli areawhere the new hospital and biomedical research center will be built”.

The vote on the motion in the city council will be a political step to give more strength to the proposal, after which the process will have to follow the foreseen procedures, i.e. the prior approval in the city hall, the presentation of the application to the commission for toponymy and the request for a exception to the prefecture, as less than ten years have passed since the death of the girl, who disappeared less than a year ago.

During the discussion in the chamber, the very personal and emotionally intense intervention by the PD councilor Rita Bruzzoneher brother Roberto, first president of the Ponente municipality, was taken from her by a serious illness (the Voltri seaside promenade is named after him).

“It's not easy for families to walk and read the name of their loved ones who are no longer with us, but these initiatives are never rhetorical and I hope that the one dedicated to Sofia is a street full of sunshine”. Shortly before her death Sofia had been awarded the first gold medal for merit in the history of the University of Genoa. The school of medical and pharmaceutical sciences of The university has decided to name a classroom in the biomedical center of Corso Gastaldi after her.