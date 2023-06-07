Genoa – A 40-year-old man and his 8-year-old son who were traveling on a scooter fell this evening in Europe course to avoid a herd of wild boars in the middle of the road. This is the reconstruction of the rescuers sent to the scene since 118.

The adult was taken to the emergency room Saint martin while the child at Gasliniwith injuries judged to be of medium severity.

Local police officers are reconstructing the exact dynamics of the accident, which occurred near the intersection with via Timavo and via Isonzo.

Two weeks ago, two other scooter riders fell in Corso Europa and Corso Gastaldi, hitting wild boars on the street.