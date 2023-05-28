Genoa – There are discomforts in the east of Genoa due to the presence of wild boars. I am at least four The interventions of the local police andAmiu for garbage containers and in particular wet containers overturned by ungulates and which have created problems with the road network. The agents intervened to report ungulates in via Puggia, via Priaruggia, via Quarto and via Viviani.

On Friday evening, a woman on a scooter had an accident hitting a puppy grazing on the roadway in Corso Gastaldi along with other specimens. The woman was not seriously injured, her ungulate died.

Again, for over a week about fifteen wild boars have settled in two gardens at numbers 25 and 28 in via Rio Torbido, in Valbisagno, causing damage and above all dangers to elderly residents. The emergency was reported to the forest carabinieri but the animals continue to be present.