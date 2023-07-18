Due to the severe weather that is affecting some areas of northern Italy in these hours, the Genoa was forced to cancel the friendly against the Austrians of WSG Swarovski Tyrol . Engaged in the pre-season training camp in Moena (in Trentino Alto-Adige), the red and blue club communicated the decision through its official channels. The match, initially set for 17.00, would have been the second summer friendly of the team coached by Alberto Giladino . During the first seasonal release on July 15th, the Genoa had won 12-0 against Fassa Calcio.

Genoa-WSG Swarovski Tirol cancelled: all the details

—

Moments of tension in Moena, home of the pre-season training camp Genoa Of Alberto Gilardino. In fact, today 18 July, the Rossoblu club had a friendly match scheduled against the Austrian side WSG Swarovski Tyrol. A match that, in reality, has never been played due to the severe weather conditions that are affecting Trentino Alto-Adige in these hours. According to the first reconstructions, a whirlwind and heavy rain would have brought down the TV tower on the sideline, as well as damaging part of the Genoa Village. A complex situation, which has seriously jeopardized the safety of those present. To announce the cancellation of the friendly was the Genoa which, with a statement on its official channels, explained: “Referee, team managers and APT manager at 17:30 decide to cancel the friendly match also considering the worsening weather forecast until 18.30”.