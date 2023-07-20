Moena – Genoa looking for reinforcements, not only Retegui in their sights. For the defence the new name is represented by Danilo D’Ambrosio34 years old, back from 10 seasons at Inter and currently free.

He can play multiple roles and has a certain familiarity in front of goal, maybe the shore of experience to be deployed in this year’s Serie A in which the Griffin presents itself as a newly promoted player. The Griffin is also pushing to close the arrivals of Touré from Pisa and Meité from Benfica.